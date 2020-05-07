Storm Team 11: A March-Like Chill Continues

STORM TEAM 11

March-Like Chill Continues

Staying quite chilly for early May, with temperatures in the 30’s this morning, while afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Another Rainmaker

Rain returns Friday, with a soggy and chilly day. Showers will be around during the morning, but rain will be more likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the upper 50’s Tri-Cities, to the upper 40’s in the mountains.

A little mountain snow is expected late Friday evening, with even some light accumulations for elevations over 5000 ft.

Chilly Mother’s Day Weekend

Near freezing temperatures can be expected both Friday and Saturday nights, while daytime temperatures will range from the low 50’s Saturday, to the mid 60’s Sunday

