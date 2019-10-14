‘Stop Celebrating Genocide’: Vandals target Providence Christopher Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vandals have damaged a Christopher Columbus statue in Providence.

The statue – located at the intersection of Elmwood and Reservoir Avenues – was covered with red paint. There was also a sign that said “Stop Celebrating Genocide.”

The damage was discovered the morning of Columbus Day – which is the federal holiday commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.

The statue has been damaged before, most recently in 2017.

The holiday has become controversial over the years, as critics say the Italian explorer helped launched centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Some states and cities have opted to replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous People’s Day.”

It’s an idea that has received backlash from Italian-Americans.