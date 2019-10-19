Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. celebrates grand opening of new station

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of its third station Saturday.

The new station is located at 2780 Highway 91 in Elizabethton.





The closest station to this new station is five miles according to members of the fire department.

According to Chief Jack Buckles, the location of the new station will help increase response time to over 200 homes in the area.

Officials also advise residents in the area to call their insurance company and tell them the new station is finished, since it might help lower their insurance rates.