Stimulus checks help relieve East Tennesseans amid coronavirus pandemic

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Millions of Americans are getting money from the federal government this week. The Treasury Department hopes to distribute COVID-19 stimulus checks payments to 80 million people.

To be in that bunch, your direct deposit information must be on file with the IRS.

Deposits have already been popping up in bank accounts in our region.

Newlyweds Oren and Rachael Peterson said the stimulus checks, which hit their bank account on Monday, come as a huge relief.

They say they got their tax returns just in time.

“For the 2018 tax year, Rachael was actually claimed as a dependent by one of her parents,” said Oren, “but we had to hurry up and file our 2019 taxes so that the IRS knew that she was eligible.”

The couple has faced several challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Amid the coronavirus concerns, the couple made the decision March 20th to postpone their May wedding ceremony.

A few hours later, Rachael, a physical therapist assistant, had learned she had been laid off from her job. In early April, Oren also was laid from his job at a local credit union.

While both are receiving help from family and friends, the $1,200 dollars they received will be an added boost during a difficult time.

“Our plan was to save one of them and then use the other one for expenses that we had coming up,” said Rachael.

“One whole check basically went to car maintenance, things that we knew needed to be done, but were unable to do until that cushion was there,” said Oren.

Seth Coffie, a local tax accountant, also received his stimulus check last night. He said it’s an added bonus for those like himself who are still earning a paycheck

“Maybe to help pay for that additional child care, where you know most daycares are closed or maybe even to make some purchases that people were waiting to make,” said Coffie.

Coffie said he will use his stimulus money to pay some debt and possibly put some money in savings.

However, those who are unemployed may need more help.

“I think it’s going to benefit a lot of people,” Coffie said. “Time will tell to see if it’s enough for some service industry or people that were laid off.”

Both Coffie and the Petersons stress the importance of having an emergency fund for all situations.