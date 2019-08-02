Steve Spurrier set to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Johnson City Cardinals game

Former coach Steve Spurrier speaks to the media after being awarded the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Before players hit the field Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, a special guest will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

Steve Spurrier, Johnson City native and former head football coach at Florida and South Carolina, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Johnson City Cardinals are set to face the Bluefield Blue Jays Friday night.

The first 750 fans at Friday night’s game will receive a Steve Spurrier Bobblehead as part of a giveaway.

The game starts at 6:30 and gates open at 5:30.