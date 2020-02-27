1  of  34
State Senator Rusty Crowe expected to pick up paper to run for Congress Thursday afternoon

News Channel 11 Staff



WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe is expected to pick up papers to run for the United States Congress on Thursday.

The Republican from Johnson City will be running for Representative Phil Roe’s seat, which is up for grabs after Roe announced in January that he would not seek re-election.

Senator Crowe said he was shocked by Roe’s decision to retire from Congress.

The congressional election is in November.

Senator Crowe is expected to pick up the papers to qualify for the Republican nomination at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington County Election Commission in Jonesborough.

