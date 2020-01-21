State senator invites NRA to relocate headquarters to West Virginia

The National Rifle Association(NRA) headquarters is seen March 14, 2013, in Fairfax, Virginia. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker) has extended an invitation to the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate its national headquarters to West Virginia, according to a release from West Virginia Senate.

The current NRA headquarters is in Fairfax, Virginia. The NRA consists of more than 5 million members nationwide.

Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker)

“Currently, Virginia is making a push for legislation that would make for stricter gun laws. Some of this legislation includes the one handgun a month law, red flag laws, and allowing local governments to ban guns in certain public areas,” Senator Smith wrote in the letter. “Where Virginia is pushing for stricter gun laws, West Virginia has worked on and passed legislation in support of gun rights.”

The release stated that Senator Smith cited West Virginia’s laws which allow constitutional carry for citizens ages 21 and older and allow gun owners to store their firearms in locked, privately owned motor vehicles as two ways the state has defended Second Amendment gun ownership rights. Senator Smith also wrote that West Virginia offers a number of incentives for companies to relocate their headquarters to the state.

“With all of this in mind and the support West Virginia has for the NRA, I would again like to extend this invitation for the NRA to relocate its headquarters to our great state,” Senator Smith said.