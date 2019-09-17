State Parks plan events to mark National Public Lands Day

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – State Parks in both Tennessee and Virginia have scheduled events to mark National Public Lands Day on September 28.
The day is twofold: enjoying public lands and helping improve them through volunteer projects.
Here’s a look at the events planned in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
- Tennessee Serves at Roan Mountain State Park. 10 a.m.
- Volunteer Day at Rocky Fork State Park. 10 a.m.
- Sunset Hike at Rocky Fork State Park. 5:30 p.m.
- National Public Lands Day Hike at Sycamore Shoals. 9 a.m.
- Water Quality Creek Walk at Warriors Path State Park. 2 p.m.
- Canoe and Cleanup on the Clinch at Natural Tunnel State Park. 8:30 a.m.
- Wild Cave Tour at Natural Tunnel State Park. 2 p.m.
- National Public Lands Day at Grayson Highlands. 9 a.m.
- Monarch Tagging at Hungry Mother State Park. 10:30 a.m.
- Butterfly Garden Cleanup at Hungry Mother. 1 p.m.
- Pretty Pollinators at Hungry Mother State Park. 3 p.m.
- National Public Lands Day at Southwest Virginia Museum. 2 p.m.