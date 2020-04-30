State park schedules ranger-led events with social distancing in mind

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the need to social distance due to COVID-19 is still needed, one Tennessee State Park is scheduling ranger-led events with that in mind.

Roan Mountain State Park has scheduled four events for May, ranging from looking for wildflower to spotting salamanders.

All four events require participants to pre-register and are limited to 10 people.

Each event’s description also has: “To meet CDC best practices for COVID-19, participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain 6 feet between individuals.”

You can find more information about all four events here.

