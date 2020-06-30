State of the art watch could help people from spreading Covid-19.

(WJHL)A 15-year-old in the United Kingdom thinks he has an answer on how to make you stop touching your face. One of the hygiene practices that can slow the spreak of Covid-19.

Max Melia is raising money for a watch he created called Vyb-Pro.



It uses special algorithms to predict when it thinks you’re raising your hand toward your face… and then vibrates to warn you.

Max says he came up with the idea with his mother in 2018 during the regular cold and flu season but Coronavirus kicked it into high gear.



He’s raised $15,000.00 dollars of the $74,000.000 goal he has on the crowdfunding site, Kickstarter.



The watch could be available as soon as September if he reaches his goal soon..

Melia estimates the watch will retail for about $110.00