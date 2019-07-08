State of Franklin signage marks MLK Jr. official designation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders from Johnson City and the Washington County NAACP have officially designated a section of road Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

This story was first reported by News Channel 11 in April.

A portion of State of Franklin Road will now be known as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parkway.

Last November, Johnson City Commissioners voted to designate University Parkway from Market Street to Interstate 26 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

However, the commission later learned University Parkway was already designated the Purple Heart Highway.