State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to offer drive-through flu shot clinic, urges flu vaccinations during COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The COVID-19 pandemic will soon overlap with flu season, and health professionals say it could be more important than ever to get a flu vaccination. In an effort to reduce flu cases as much as possible this year, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates will offer a drive-through flu shot clinic starting in September.

With social-distancing and mask-wearing now a part of everyday life, health professionals believe this could lead to a milder flu season.

“We’re really hoping that with all the precautions people are taking, we’re going to have less cases than we had in past years,” said State of Franklin pharmacist Dr. Andrea Long.

Still, Dr. Long says it’s especially important for those 6 months and older to get vaccinated ahead of flu season. Those with flu symptoms may also want to consider getting tested for COVID-19 this year, rather than only taking flu medications, she said.

“If you get the flu and have to go to your doctor or even the hospital, that could increase your risk of getting COVID, or it could tie up a hospital bed for someone that may need it for COVID,” said Dr. Long.

The CDC recommends people receive flu vaccinations by the end of October.

The flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms such as fever, cough, and aches. With COVID-19, one difference is the loss of taste and smell. It is possible to have both the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

“So getting your vaccine will help prevent or lessen the severity of the flu if you should get influenza,” said Karen Gingras, director of nursing for Johnson City Internal Medicine.

Flu vaccines do not protect against COVID-19. If you’re uncertain whether you have the flu or coronavirus, Gingras said you should call your doctor to determine which test to get.

The CDC has posted answers to frequently asked questions on the flu and COVID-19 here.

To help more people get safely vaccinated this year, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates is rolling out a drive-through flu shot option for the first time in Johnson City. Drive-through shots will be available for those eight and older. Dr. Long said parents with children younger than eight and older than six months are highly encouraged to get their kids vaccinated at traditional doctor’s appointments.

For the drive-through clinic, Gingras said patients must call ahead to make an appointment, and they will be screened over the phone. Upon arrival, patients will have their temperature taken and masks will be required.

The drive-through clinic is tentatively scheduled to start September 8th. It will be located at 303 Med Tech Parkway in Johnson City. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ll be screening everyone at the beginning, and you’ll just follow on through up to the nurse tent and receive your vaccine, and be on your way,” said Gingras.