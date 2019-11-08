State accreditation, meth and school safety just some issues Scott County Sheriff-elect Jeff Edds hopes to tackle

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A change of command soon will take place at the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Edds won the election earlier this week beating three opponents and receiving more than 60 percent of the vote.

“I’m humbled, grateful,” Edds told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton.

Blake sat down with Edds on Friday as the sheriff-elect shared his thoughts on how the race went.

“I had my plan, I was going to be positive I was not going to be negative in any way,” he said, “but for me it was tough.”

One of those he defeated, incumbent Sheriff Chris Holder, who was appointed after former Sheriff John Puckett retied in March.

“It didn’t bother me, it didn’t worry me that that situation was happening,” said Edds. “To me, I thought it was a mistake for that to happen.”

Edds tells us he wants to be as transparent as possible during his tenure.

He hopes to improve communication with other Commonwealth agencies and pursue state accreditation for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

“You’ll have the confidence of the citizens of Scott County that I’m doing the job the way it should be done by standards set by other law enforcement,” he said.

Drugs will also be a focus, as Scott County has seen problems with prescription drug abuse, and more recently, meth.

Adding school resource officers to every school will also be a priority.

Right now, Scott County schools are not fully staffed, making it difficult for hard to reach areas like Twin Springs.

“Around Gate City, you got your own police departments,” said Edds. “Up there, you don’t have anybody but that resource officer.”

Edds also hopes to resolve issues with the Duffield Regional Jail.

“I think there need to be a lot more transparency there in how the money is being used and how they’re calculating their cost to each country and how each inmate is affected.”

Scott County Sheriff-elect Jeff Edds will take office on January 1st.