Starwatch Blog: Planets visible in the Tri-Cities this week

Starwatch Blog for June 22 – 28, 2020

For this week’s Starwatch we will be rounding up the visible planets for here in the Tri-Cities!



Venus

Every morning, Venus will be moving higher into the sky and easier to spot. You can find this planet in the morning, near sunrise. Look in the east sky, just above the horizon.



Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn rise in the southeast sky around 11 pm, and move towards the southwest sky overnight. You can catch these planets in the late evenings in the southeast sky, and in the southwest sky in the mornings.



Mars

Mars rises in the east sky around 2 am and will be visible until sunrise as it moves up and towards the southeast sky.