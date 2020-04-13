Starwatch Blog: Lyrids meteor picks up this week, plenty of planets visible

Starwatch Blog for the week of Monday, April 13, 2020



This week in the sky, the Lyrid meteor shower begins to pick up! This meteor shower usually becomes active near April 16th and peaks around the 22/23 of the month. According to Timeanddate.com, the Lyrids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers! Some historical Chinese texts suggest the meteor shower was seen over 2,500 years ago.



The Lyrid meteor shower is named after the constellation Lyra, since the meteors radiant from this point. Lyra rises into the east northeast sky after sunset.

Stellarium



Planet watch:

Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter are all visible just before sunrise in the southeast sky.

Stellarium



Venus is visible after sun set in the west northwest sky.