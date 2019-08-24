Start of high school football brings concern over concussions

Friday nights under the lights- a time to make some of the best memories.

But with football season starting back up- the potential of concussions is lingering on people’s minds.

Washington County Johnson City EMS says “it happens in all sports, football, you see it obviously a little more.”

They send paramedics to each game and The TSSAA recently tweeted out a free course for students to take to better understand the symptoms and signs of a concussion.

Free Course: Concussion for Students



This course is intented to help students to be able to identify signs and symptoms of a concussion so that they can get immediate help before any further injury can occur. #NFHSLearn #NoCostCourse https://t.co/9GceRw8Cvs — TSSAA (@tssaa) August 20, 2019

But paramedics say better equipment and better training has aided in the issue.

“The helmets are better, they’re teaching the athletes different techniques as far as tackling” said Washington County Johnson City EMS.

Molly Overton agrees. Her son is a Science Hill Senior Varsity football player and she says he has been playing the sport since he was five.

She says “I think a lot of it has to do with that early training, he had some really terrific coaches at a young age that taught him the proper way to tackle.”

Recently, Washington County Johnson City EMS went through some additional training with ETSU’s football trainers and they say that has aided in their efforts.

And although concussions are becoming more rare Overton says “you’re always glad when people have additional training that is going to help take care of your child.”

The Mayo Clinic identifies headaches, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting as symptoms of a concussion. To view the full list, visit their website.

TSSAA’s full concussion policy is listed on their website.