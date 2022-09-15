We are going to have a perfect couple of nights to do some stargazing! We’re going to have crystal clear nights coming up and here are just a couple of the things that you can see in the sky.

Tonight, you’ll be able to see the Big Dipper in the low northwest sky. You will be able to see this well-known constellation by keeping an eye out for a red star and another bright star just to the left.

You will also be able to see the planet Mars tomorrow night! If you are up at about 11:00 p.m., you’ll be able to see the signature red planet in the east-northeast just to the right of the moon. And it is going to still look red from the ground, like a little bright red star.

This weekend keep an eye out for the International Space Station! You will have two opportunities this week. On Saturday at 8.45 p.m, you will have six minutes to keep an eye out for it. If you miss the window on Saturday, don’t worry! You will also have another chance on Tuesday evening at 07:57 p.m. You will have to keep your eyes peeled because it appears as quickly as it disappears. The International Space Station will look like a very quick star moving across the sky.