Spotify offering free gear

(WJHL) – If you’re a Spotify subscriber or thinking about becoming one, you can score some free gear.

The popular streaming service is giving away Google Home mini speakers to premium subscribers.

Just log on to Spotify’s website to claim yours, or sign up for a premium plan.

Individual Spotify premium plans are $9.99 a month or $14.99 for a family plan. The mini speaker, which plays music and controls smart home devices, retails for $50.

The deal goes on through November 15, or until supplies last.