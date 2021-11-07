Speedway in Lights 5k returned to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fan-favorite Food City Speedway in Lights 5k returned the last great colosseum in Bristol, Tenn.

Hundreds of runners and walkers were among the first to tour the region’s largest display of Christmas lights as they completed the 5k run/walk along the illuminated course on Sunday night.

Participants were able to rejuvenate after crossing the finish line with food and drinks at the Christmas-themed Home Trust Bank After Party held in the infield at the speedway.

The event also served as a kick-off for the Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol’s winter festivities while also being one of the largest fundraiser activities for the organization.

“This is one of those events where it’s very family-friendly so we have families that are here, we have serious runners that are here and they are all here to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children. So it’s a win/win situation for everybody,” said Executive Director of the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Claudia Byrd.

The Speedway in Lights will be open for participants to drive through starting on Nov. 12.