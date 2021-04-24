Spaceship-inspired home for sale in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A home listing in New Mexico is out of this world.

The house, yard, and fencing all have pronounced artwork on them that’s inspired by outer space.

The owner spent 21 years filling it with spaceship-inspired décor. The owner says he thought of himself in the universe someplace other than Earth.

There are 3D murals in the dining areas and a high-tech kitchen in this 1,400 square foot, $265,000 home, currently listed on Zillow.

Check out the photos below to see more.