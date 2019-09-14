South Side Elementary School celebrates 100 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – South Side Elementary School in Johnson City celebrated its one hundred years of being a part of the Johnson City School System.

The school opened in 1919.

Dozens of people came out to celebrate this milestone, including Mayor Jenny Brock and Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett.

“We have a school system here which is really remarkable for a city or a municipal system that’s been here for at least 128 years. This school is one of the earliest schools in our community,” JCS Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said.

After a brief ceremony, people were able to tour the school.