South Greene quarterback Luke Myers is Week 10 Player of the Week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rebels senior quarterback, Luke Myers, may have set a school record last Friday night in a 28-21 win over Seymour.

Maybe.

“Could be a school record – we don’t know going back,” head coach Shawn Jones said. “I don’t want to say for sure just in case somebody’s got it.”

Whether it was a record or not, Myers impressed with the arm against the Eagles. But, even he didn’t know how good of a night he was having.

“When I was reading the stats after the game, I was expecting 300 or maybe 250 yards,” the quarterback said. “But, when I saw that 430 — I was like ‘Oh my gosh, where did that come from.'”

Myers completed 27-of-37 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

“It was really impressive, and on top of that, you go back to the week before last – Luke had been banged up a little bit,” Jones said.

“Yeah, I hurt my ankle in Week 4 and hurt it again in Week 7,” Myers said. “So, it ain’t been an easy year on the ankle.”

The ankle injury has cut into his practice time over the last few weeks.

“There was a string, I think I went two and a half weeks without practicing and just playing on Fridays is all I did,” Myers said.

But, it clearly hasn’t diminished his performance or ability to get the job done under center.

“Technically we told him you’ve got two weeks to rest before the playoffs,” Jones said. “He’s got this week, which is our open week and if he needs it, and next week. But, I don’t think he will, because he’s ready to go.”

A healthy Myers will be a handful for any playoff opponent. But, he’s become even more dangerous through the air in his final season with the Rebels thanks to hours of hard work and some dedicated coaches.

“A lot of credit goes to my Offensive Coordinator, Coach Burns,” Myers said. “Me and him sit down a lot and go through routes and where the ball needs to be.”

The Rebels will return to action in the playoffs against York Institute on Friday, November 5.