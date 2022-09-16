BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Commissioners approved Diann Lockner to fill a vacancy on the embattled South Fork Utility District’s (SFUD) board Thursday.

The SFUD board now has just one member left from before the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigation that found significant potential wrongdoing by the utility that serves about 3,000 water customers east of Bristol.

The investigation found “questionable payments” of nearly $1.7 million to the utility’s district manager, Garry Smith. It found payments to several companies owned or invested in by Smith, including more than $1 million in payments over four years for “most repair and maintenance services,” according to a comptroller’s report.

Jason Webb is the board’s president now, and new members in addition to Lockner include Daniel Pickle and Josh Barrett. The board has one more seat to fill.

SFUD remains under an order from the TCO’s Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) to study the feasibility of a merger with another local utility. TCO spokesman John Dunn said one potential option is Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, which like SFUD is considered a financially distressed utility.

Others include Blountville Utility District and the City of Bristol.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who called for board members’ resignations after News Channel 11’s first report on the investigation, said he’s satisfied so far with the changes being made.

“It’s unfortunate they got to the point that they did, but the new board will have all the training they need to operate on behalf of the community,” Venable said. “These people are selected by the community and their customers, and they’ll move forward and be more aware of the contracts they’re letting.”

Venable said Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower has made it clear he’d like to see fewer utility districts across the state, likely through increased mergers — but he said he wants to see any mergers carefully vetted.

“You put two losers together, you’re going to have another loser,” Venable said.

Dunn said the merger study is currently underway and that additional items in the UMRB’s order, including the results of the merger study and a required rate study, could wind up on the board’s Dec. 8 agenda.