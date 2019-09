LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County deputies are looking for a missing 3-year-old-boy.

They say Elijah Henderson is missing from 536 Coleman Road in Clinton, SC.

Elijah was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. wearing a red shirt, pull-up diaper, and flip flops, deputies said.

Deputies are actively searching for Elijah using all available resources.

If you see him or have any information, you’re asked to contact (864) 871-3458 or Laurens County Dispatch immediately at 864-984-2523.