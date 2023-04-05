Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – We are just days away from Easter and you might be planning the perfect menu for dinner, or you might be deciding what to take.

Rolls and Bread are the perfect thing to impress your guests and their bellies.

Sandy Lingerfelt, creator of “Beads, Breads, & More” stopped by First at Four to share some of her favorite sourdough recipes.

Sourdough Bread

To make the starter:

3 Tablespoons Potato Flakes

3/4 Cup Sugar

1 Cup Water

Feed Starter every 3-5 days while refrigerating. Cut slits in lid of the starter’s container.

To make bread:

Mix:

6 Cups Pillsbury Bread Flour

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 Tablespoon Salt

Mix in Another Bowl:

1 Teaspoon yeast

1 and 1/2 Cups warm water

1/2 Cup vegetable oil

1 Cup starter

Process:

Mix wet ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Stir and knead in flour. Pat with oil, cover with paper towel and let rise for 8-12 hours. Punch down, knead in flour, separate in to three separate loaves. Let rise in loaf pans for another 8-12 hours. Bake in pre-heated oven at 350 degrees for 22 minutes.

For wheat bread, use 3 1/2 cups bread flour and 2 1/2 cups wheat flour.

For cinnamon bread, spread dough and layer with thin layer of margarine, brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll up and tuck ends in. Mix powdered sugar, milk and vanilla for icing.