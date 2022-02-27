(WJHL) – If you are wondering how you can help Ukraine as they face an invasion from their neighbor country Russia, then check this article out for a few ways to do so.

“Doctors Without Borders” have provided care to the country since 2014. Click here to visit their website to find ways to help.

Also, the Ukraine Humanitarian fund was established in 2019 by the United Nations to help those impacted. Click here to learn more about the fund.

Russia recently launched an invasion of their neighbor country Ukraine, and innocent civilians have been caught in the crossfire. The United States as well as other countries have so far responded with economic penalties.