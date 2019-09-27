Some Washington County, Tenn. government offices closed for Storytelling Festival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Washington County government offices will be closed October 3rd and 4th for the International Storytelling Festival.

The offices affected are located in the Historic Courthouse, Washington County Archives and the Washington County Agriculture Extension Office.

Downtown Jonesborough streets will be closed for the 47th International Storytelling Festival during that time.

The Offices of the Assessor, Trustee, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Planning Department and Election Commission will be closed to the public.

Those county offices located in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough and the Washington County Clerk’s Office in Johnson City will be open.