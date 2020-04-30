Some Tri-Cites businesses are following different, stricter guidelines for reopening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Restaurants and retail businesses across the region have decided to reopen as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reopens the state.

While guidelines from Lee state businesses like hair salons and nail salons will be open by this time next week, some businesses have decided to delay their opening.

Other businesses have decided to open, but with their own stricter set of guidelines.

As a restaurant, Label in downtown Johnson City was able to open on Monday but decided to wait until Thursday to do so.

Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines allowed for restaurants to open at 50% capacity.

Most restaurants are planning to stagger their tables in order to keep guests at least six feet apart from one another, along with a continued increase in sanitation of anything a customer may come in contact with.

Starting Thursday, Label will reopen at 25% capacity.

Dine-in services will be card payment only and no cash will be accepted.

All tables will be six feet apart, and if you want to eat dinner in the facility, you must call ahead and reserve a spot.

There will be a seating limit of six or less with a one hour and 30-minute block of time to be in the restaurant.

Over in Sullivan County, the health department has issued its own guidelines.

Sullivan County businesses will be implementing some of their own guideline to help reopen places like nail and hair salons.

These guidelines include operating by appointment only, having customers wait in their vehicle until their stylist calls them and wearing masks and face shields.

We have a full list of opened businesses below.

To learn more about guidelines on businesses reopening, News Channel 11 will be hosting a ‘Reopening the Region’ town hall Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on-air and on WJHL.com.

