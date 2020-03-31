“Social distancing is the policy of the land”: Ballad Health officials say community spread is cause of ages 50+ are testing positive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Ballad Health has announced the first COVID-19 related death in the region.

The healthcare system also announced they have identified a cluster of positive cases in Hawkins County.

Ballad is asking anyone who might have been inside the hospital since March 20 to be especially vigilant for symptoms, and to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

They also said those people should remain home unless engaged in essential work or activities.

The patient who died was a man over the age of 70 who was at a Tennessee facility. Ballad CEO Alan Levine said, during a news conference, that the man had underlying health conditions.

No other details identifying the patient were released.

Levine said the sooner we can decrease the spread of COVID-19, the better chance the healthcare system will have the capacity for beds when they need it.

“Assuming nothing changes and we’re continuing on the path that we’re on, we’re probably looking at hitting our capacity within 40 to 70 days,” Levine said.

Ballad Health officials are expanding into more facilities ahead of this predicted surge.

“The mechanisms that we’ve been using to test the public have been effective in terms of using our screening process, just by virtue of the fact that we’ve had almost 15,000 calls and we’re watching those cases that we test and what percentage of those tests are testing positive,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the healthcare system has more than 230 beds available for patients with COVID-19.

“We have capacity of COVID units that we have stood up right now at Holtson Valley and Johnson City Medical Center,” Levine said.

Corporate Director of Infection Prevention jaimie swift says ballad health has received numerous questions about team member testing and exposures, and says they will handle it like any other case to ensure patients are safe.

Jamie Swift said, “If there is exposure and there is reason to test based on epidemiological criteria, we are providing that service for our team members. If someone has tested because they are symptomatic, they are put of work. They are quarantined.”

Levine urges residents to follow social distancing, even before lawmakers ask you to do so.

Levine said, “Imagine if you’re the person that’s responsible because you came into contact with 15 people and five of those people are elderly, and three of those five people die and you were responsible for that… How would you feel about that?”

Swift noted, “Of our Ballad cases, 11 were now over the age of 50. It’s really important for people to understand this is effecting all age ranges throughout our community.”

Levine added that some have become fearful or suicidal because of the pandemic and encourages people to seek help, if needed.

“Talk to somebody. We’re in this thing. It’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. The president has said he’s encouraging social distancing through the end of April. This could go on beyond April. For right now, we know that social distancing is the policy of the land,” Levine said.

Ballad Health officials want to reiterate the age range that has been testing positive is between 21 to 40. However, community spread in our region has lead to the age group of 50 and above to test positive as well, which is why social distancing is so important.