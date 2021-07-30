Smyth County, Va. to host hazardous waste collection event Aug. 14

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – If you’re looking to get rid of unneeded household items, Smyth County, Virginia will be holding a “Household Hazardous Waste” collection event in August.

According to a release from the Town of Marion, the event is being held for Smyth County residents only and will take place at the Smyth County Landfill Transfer Station.

The following items will be accepted at the collection event:

Paint, polishes & varnishes (Paint related materials), Turpentine, Aerosol cans, Adhesives, Antifreeze Fuel additives, Household Cleaners, Herbicides, and Insecticides.

The following items will not be accepted:

Commercial / Industrial waste, 55 gallon drums of material, Tires, Radioactive material, Explosives, Bullets, Gasoline, Batteries (Nicad, Lithium, Nickel Metal Hydride), Mercury, Pesticides, Transmission fluid, Pool chemicals, and Fluorescent Light Bulbs.

The Smyth County solid waste department asks that if possible, bring any sealed material in their original container, and to label unmarked containers if the content in the containers are known.

The release says the event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14.

An additional waste collection day is being planned for later this fall and will happen in the Town of Marion.