SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office reports the county is having issues with its phone system Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the department, 911 lines are working but limited information is coming through.

“Please be prepared to give your address and additional information when calling,” the department posted.

They also advised that administration lines are down. Callers should not call 911 for non-emergency calls.