SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Water and Sewer Department has lifted a boil water notice issued last Thursday.

The notice had affected customers in the North Holston/McCready Service Area, which included Kent Street, Clark Street, River Bottom, Chey Drive, Rainbow Avenue and Frye Town Lane.

The county experienced a water main break in the area and advised customers in the affected area to boil their drinking water for one minute before consumption.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Smyth County Water Department at (276) 706-8329 or (276) 706-8328.