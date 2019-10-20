Smoke rising from overturned cargo vessel off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (CNN) — White smoke was seen coming from a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia Sunday.

The ‘Golden Ray’ cargo ship has been on its side in the St. Simons Sound since early September, when it listed heavily and turned on its side shortly after leaving Port Brunswick.

Crews Sunday noticed that smoke was coming from the ship. Response teams sprayed water onto the vessel to try to contain the smoke.

There is an estimated 50,000 gallons of fuel on the vessel. There has been no estimate on the number of gallons of oil and waste that have leaked into the surrounding waters, but there have been reports of tar balls and oily waste along the shoreline and in the water.

