Small retailers cautious as Tennessee allows stores to reopen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- For locally-owned stores, reopening is crucial to their survival. Tennessee retailers were allowed to reopen Wednesday with new safety measures in place. Despite restrictions being lifted, most Kingsport stores weren’t racing to allow customers back inside on day one.

Workers at Sprouty Pea Children’s Clothing store in downtown Kingsport said the store will still be using curbside pickup options for the next several days. When the boutique reopens for browsing, workers will be wearing masks, and they hope customers will too.

Sprouty Pea Children’s Clothing store

“We would like for them to have masks on, but if they don’t, we’ll at least have our mask on, to help protect us against them and vice versa,” said store worker Gary Carter.

Carter said he hopes more foot traffic can come back safely to downtown soon.

“We want everyone that can to come in and see us, and the other businesses down here,” Carter said.

In 50 years of business, Haggle Shop Antiques has never had to close this long. Antique dealer JoAnn Mellons believes it’s time for businesses to reopen with safety measures in place.

“We’ve been shut down for a month, two months. Nothing’s selling, nothing’s moving, therefore people aren’t making any money,” said Mellons.

Haggle Shop Antiques

Haggle Shop Antiques is eager to reopen to customers on Friday. With three stories to the store, Mellons said there’s plenty of room for customers to socially distance.

“We just want them to come out and enjoy the downtown and come in and shop,” she said.

Even if a store didn’t have to fully close its doors during COVID-19 shutdowns, new precautions are in place.

Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn

Mindy Fore, owner of Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn, has been doing extra sanitizing. She’s also closed the popcorn sample bar at her shop for now. While she’s been offering curbside pickup, Fore is hopeful to have increased foot traffic in the store again soon.

“It’s been challenging at times. We’re just a small business, just me and my family. [We’re a] new business, and a small business,” she said.