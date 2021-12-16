Small plane crashes near Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities in Blount County are responding to a plane crash near the Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Park intersection, north of the McGhee Tyson Airport.

A single-engine plane crashed in Alcoa near McGhee Tyson Airport around 9:20 a.m. Thursday said the FAA. According to a Blount County deputy, the plane crashed on the new Amazon facility located on South Singleton Station Road.

The FAA released a statement saying that there were two people on the plane. Alcoa Police say that both were taken to UT Medical Center following the crash.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Alcoa Police Department in responding to the incident.

Alcoa Police on scene at a plane crash on the new Amazon fulfillment center in Alcoa.

Blount County Sheriff’s and emergency personnel respond to a small plane crash in Alcoa Thursday morning

Smoke from a plane crash in Alcoa seen behind a house. (Photo via Heaven Jenkins)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.