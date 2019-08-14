UPDATE: Pilot suffers life-threatening injuries, airlifted to hospital after plane crash in Watauga Co.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small plane crash in Watauga County has resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Watauga County Emergency Management Agency, officials responded just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on the Hardin Road.

Photo: Watauga County EMA

The release says Deep Gap Fire Dept., Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue Squad, NC Highway Patrol, Watauga Emergency Management and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Witnesses say the plane took off from a private airstrip about 100 yards from the crash site only 20 minutes before the crash.

Witnesses told officials the plane circled multiple times before it crashed.

The aircraft caught fire on impact and the pilot, Danny Dunn, 67, crawled free.

Dunn was found further away from the plane wreckage.

Dunn was airlifted to Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol is securing the scene.