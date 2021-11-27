Small Business Saturday: Business was booming Boomtown and Company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday was also known as ‘Small Business Saturday’ where shoppers turned their focus to small businesses near them.

Boomtown and Company in downtown Johnson City was full of customers this Saturday looking to find gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

The owners of Boomtown and Company said that they are glad for the business following a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID was pretty rough for any small business owner but in general the community just the support was incredible. Online sales went up quite a bit because we couldn’t have stores open. Now that we’re back open and running it’s just been better than ever.” said Boomtown and Company Co-owner Shane Evans.

Boomtown also just recently hosted its fourth annual reindeer games in which it posted challenges to its social media where winners received gift cards and other prizes.