Slow COVID-19 test result times put strain on Tri-Cities business

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-Cities region, wait times for test results are also increasing. The slow turnaround is causing challenges for at least one local restaurant.

Leila Gounaris, owner of the Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza franchise location in Kingsport, said four of her employees are waiting on COVID-19 test results. At least one has been waiting for nearly two weeks.

Gounaris said she has a plan to shut down the restaurant for a period of time if one of her employees tests positive.

“We just didn’t have a plan in place for not getting tests back,” she said.

Her four employees waiting on results are not currently working. One of them is her son, the restaurant’s general manager. Gounaris said he was tested at one of Ballad Health’s Johnson City sites. At the time he was told results would take 5-7 business days. It’s currently the 9th business day, and now he’s been told it could take up to 14 days. Gounaris was unsure if this means 14 business days, or 14 days total.

“It’s really pointless to even have a test when it takes so long,” she said.

The restaurant owner said there’s little guidance from the state on safety protocols for when results are delayed for this length of time. Meanwhile, the restaurant is short on workers, with overtime pay causing a financial strain.

“We’re in a dilemma at this point. I don’t know what to do. Whether or not to just bring [my son] back after an appropriate quarantine period,” Gounaris said.

On Wednesday officials from Ballad Health said testing delays were a national problem. They said results were taking 7-10 days or longer to return from commercial laboratories.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department told News Channel 11 test results there are taking 5-7 days to return, but can also take up to 14 days due to backlog at labs.

For the Northeast Regional Health Office, Dr. David Kirschke says their test results from PathGroup, a private lab company, are taking around 4-6 days to come back. He believes many labs are having trouble keeping up with demand, but he is optimistic return times will improve as labs increase their capacity.

“The longer the turnaround time, the problem is, it’s not helpful with your contact investigation. Because we want to make sure the person is isolated for 10 days after they’re diagnosed or start to have symptoms,” said Dr. Kirschke.

Kirschke said some labs prioritize people that are either symptomatic, or in a higher-risk group. He said hospitals like Ballad’s can do quicker turnaround times for hospitalized patients.

“But outside of the hospital, most labs are going to take a similar amount of time,” he said.

Gounaris said the lag in test results for employees may cause the restaurant to revert back to only offering to-go orders.

“There are several restaurants that are going back to curbside and delivery only. And I feel like that is probably the reason,” she said.