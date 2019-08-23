Slow but steady: Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre project inches along

JONESBOROUGH, TENN. (WJHL) – Construction on the historic Jackson Theatre building began in 2015, but the town of Jonesborough has had to take some detours to bring the dream of the theater’s rebirth to life.

The town’s $3 million project originally started with the former Jackson Theatre building in mind, but town administrator Bob Browning said he and other officials realized that it wouldn’t be big enough for what they had in mind.

The Jackson Theatre building is currently gutted, and construction crews are working to replace the framework of the building while maintaining the original facade.

The town purchased the building adjacent to the Jackson Theatre, bringing the full project to involve three buildings including the current Jonesborough Repertory Theatre building.

Work to restore the Jackson Theatre began but halted because of a steel shortage. Browning said construction crews are working to rebuild and reinforce the building’s frame before renovations on the inside can begin.

“The work that’s going on right now is the critical part of the project, it’s the structural work,” he said. “In order for that building to be able to be utilized like we intend, we had to go back in and to essentially create a new structural support system for it.”

The Next Door, which is the building adjacent to the Jackson Theatre, will house the theater’s concessions and ticket sales.

The theater stands along Main Street without a roof as crews continue to install steel beams into the gutted building. Once that is finished, Browning said crews will install a new roof and construction on the interior can begin.



Once construction on the frame is completed, Browning said the rest of the renovations should move a little more quickly. While he couldn’t give an exact completion date, he said he’s eyeing a 2020 completion date.



The finished product will connect the three buildings, he said. The Jackson Theatre will hold about 300 seats and included a mezzanine section, the adjacent building will include ticket and concession sales, and the existing Jonesborough Repertory Theatre stage will be connected with about 100 seats.

GRC Construction is working to install steel beams in the gutted building.

Browning said he hopes to see the building host not only Jonesborough Repertory Theatre productions but movie screenings, storytelling concerts and any other events that the town hosts.

“We’re excited about the future for us and this is just one of the other things that make Jonesborough one of the best small towns in America,” Browning said.

Browning said drivers should use caution beginning on Monday. A part of Main Street will be closed through Monday through Thursday from Fox Street to Second Street as construction continues on the building.