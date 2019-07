GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Tuesday afternoon that a sinkhole has shut down state Route 375.

The sinkhole opened up near LM-14

TDOT also saying that its geotechnical engineers were on the way to the site.

SR 375 in Grainger County is closed due to a sinkhole near LM 14. @myTDOT geotechnical engineers are on the way. pic.twitter.com/P6hyDSroEK — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 23, 2019

