BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – We are beginning to see the first signs of the new casino in Bristol, Virginia.

A new sign has been erected in front of the former Bristol Mall that will house the new casino. Officials say that they hope to get the casino open before July and they are still working hard to fill vacant positions.

On top of revenue, the new casino is expected to bring up to 1,000 jobs to the area.



New sign for new casino located inside former Bristol, Va. mall (Photo: WJHL)

The sign reads, “Bristol Casino. Future Home of Hard Rock.”

Hard Rock International, the owners of the new Casino and Resort to be built in Bristol has held several hiring events and information sessions for prospective employees and vendors in the past months.

