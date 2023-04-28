The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. The low will be 49 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. The high will be near 73 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are back it the forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 65 degrees. Winds will pick on Sunday from the west at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be cold at 36 degrees.

Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. The high will be chilly at 58 degrees. The highest elevations will have high temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50s.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with frost possible. The low will be near 36 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with frost possible. The low will be near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a possibility for patchy frost. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for the area on Thursday with a high of 67 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

We keep the chance of scattered showers in the forecast Thursday night into Friday with a low of 45 and a high on Friday near 73 degrees. The chance of rain Thursday night and Friday is 40%.

Have a great weekend!