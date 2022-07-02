The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies as showers end. we cant rule out an overnight shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending just in time for the fireworks in Johnson City. The high will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the July 4th Holiday on Monday. The chance of rain is 40% . The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 60 % chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 60 % chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great and safe rest of the holiday weekend!