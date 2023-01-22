Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory.

This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may be slippery and visibility can be limited due to blowing snow and gusty winds.

Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and showers are forecast tonight. The low will be 34 degrees.

The rain will then shift to a wintry mix very early tomorrow morning. Snow will be an impact for the morning commute tomorrow, Roads may be slippery.

There is a 50% chance of snow throughout the day Monday. The high will be 40 degrees.

Accumulation of snow in the higher elevations is about 1-4 inches. Trace amounts to 1 inch across Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Skies will start to clear Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny with clouds moving in through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies on Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 54 degrees.

On Thursday a 50% chance of snow and rain showers is forecast with a high of 40 degrees.

A 30% chance of lingering snow showers is on tap for Friday through the morning hours with a high of 42 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of snow showers through the morning hours. The high will be 44 degrees.

And looking ahead to next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Have a great start to the week!