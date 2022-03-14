UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: Virginia State Police has confirmed that a shooting took place at a gas station in Covington that resulted in the death of three people, including a Covington police officer.

The shooting took place at Covington Farm and Fuel on North Alleghany Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooter is also among the dead.

WFXR News has crews on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

  • (Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)
  • (Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – An incident involving police activity is closing a stretch of Route 220 in Covington.

According to VDOT, Route 220 is closed at the intersection of Alleghany Avenue (Route 220) and South Monroe Avenue.

