TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – A young child and his father have died after what the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a ‘tragic’ incident that occurred in the Moore Mountain Road area on Feb. 3.

According to a release from the TCSO, Tazewell County 911 received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, stating that the father, Dakota Cochran had “stripped himself and his child naked and took the child into the woods.”

TCSO, Virginia State Police and the Cedar Bluff Police Department responded and conducted a search of the area which led to the discovery of the child and his father in a river near the home, according to the release.

The release states that the father was found dead the child was administered CPR then taken to the Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital by the Town of Tazewell EMS. After doctors and nurses made efforts to help the child, he was pronounced dead.

“This is a tragic incident, our prayers are with the family and the amazing First Responders that did the best that they could do to save that child’s life. The staff at Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital fought desperately to also revive this child and should be commended for their efforts as well. Critical Incident debriefings will be held for all involved over the next few days in hopes of helping these first responders deal with this tragic incident,” said TCSO Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you the latest updates as they are available.