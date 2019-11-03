Sheriff’s Department: Ground search ends for missing Unicoi man

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department has ended the ground search for a missing Unicoi man until new information becomes available.

Law enforcement teams, as well as nearly 100 local volunteers, have searched the Marbleton community the past four days in search of Lucas Vance, 35.

According to Sheriff Mike Hensley, Vance was last seen at his home on Marbleton Road in the county late Tuesday night.

Hensley said the investigation is still very active.

While the official ground search has ended, we are told there is one more area that will searched Sunday by a group close to the family.

If you have any information on Vance, tips can be submitted to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department at 423-743-1850.