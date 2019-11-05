Breaking News
Sheriff: Stabbing investigation underway in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. deputies are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Fred Newman, deputies were called about 1 p.m. to Flatwood Acres Road near Loves Mill Road.

The sheriff told News Channel 11 that reports indicated a male was “stabbed a couple times.”

The Glade Spring Fire Department, which has a rescue squad, is also responding.

No other information was immediately available.

