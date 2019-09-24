LIVE NOW /
Sheriff: North Carolina man shot to death with crossbow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are looking into the death of a man who they say was shot with a crossbow.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a call on Sunday found a 58-year-old man lying in the yard of a mobile home with a stab wound in his side.

Posted by Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 23, 2019

The news release says a 20-year-old man admitted to accidentally shooting the man with the crossbow, which was recovered from the scene along with a knife.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is cooperating with investigators.

