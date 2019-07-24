Shelter: NC lion died after being overheated by high temps

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A rescue group in North Carolina says one of its lions has died after becoming overheated and suffering organ failure.

Carolina Tiger Rescue wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post that the 17-year-old lion named Sheba wasn’t able to recover despite staff efforts. News outlets report a heatwave recently hit the east coast, bringing with it temperatures above 90 degrees.

The post says staff worked for over 24 hours to get fluids in her and mediate the damage to her liver and kidneys, but they had to make the decision to let her go.

The nonprofit cat sanctuary says on its website that it works to protect big cats in the wild and in captivity, taking in animals that have been confiscated, abandoned or need of a new home.

We have sad news to share about Sheba Lion. Sheba got overheated this past week and despite the quick reaction from the… Posted by Carolina Tiger Rescue on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

An earlier Facebook post by the group says Sheba was previously used in a cub petting practice in which cubs are taken at birth to be handled by humans for monetary gain.